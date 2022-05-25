Transgender activists on celebrating Trans joy

Aiden Mann, a UPS delivery guy and viral TikToker, who began transitioning when he was 24 shared his story. Diamond Stylz is advocating for trans women of color and other marginalized LGBTQ groups.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live