Travis Alexander’s friends warned him about girlfriend Jodi Arias before his murder:

Alexander’s friends said they were concerned Arias was too possessive. Their relationship became strained in part because they were having premarital sex, which went against his Mormon faith.
8:37 | 02/15/20

Travis Alexander's friends warned him about girlfriend Jodi Arias before his murder:

