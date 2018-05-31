Transcript for Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West

Yes, that's Kim Kardashian on her way meet with white houofals aboutrison reform. It allrthen Kim saw thivideo by mik oocl media. I made one oe worst decisions of my life to make me qck money. Kim pushing for the pardon of Alice Johnson, a 62-yold grandmother behind bars for decades over arug offense Life without the possibility of parole for your first time nonviolent off there's just something so wrongwith that. How did her meeting go? President trump tweeting tonight, great meeting with kahian today, talked about Ison reformnd sentencing. And Kim Kardashian tweet E's optimistic about miss son's futu.

