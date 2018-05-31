-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West visits White House to discuss clemency case
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian intervenes for drug offender
-
Now Playing: Daughter seeking Trump pardon for mother says Kim Kardashian West spoke to WH
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West
-
Now Playing: Inside the life of international superstar DJ Tiesto
-
Now Playing: With 'Roseanne' cancelled, a look at companies making changes after social response
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet
-
Now Playing: Hero rescues boy dangling from Paris balcony
-
Now Playing: DJ Tiesto: 'I'm a commercial underground DJ'
-
Now Playing: The final lap: Danica Patrick on her journey to NASCAR stardom and why she's retiring
-
Now Playing: Rose McGowan, other alleged victims of Weinstein react to arrest
-
Now Playing: New NFL mandate requiring players to stand for national anthem sparks debate
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old internet star Lil Tay on her controversial videos: 'It's all me'
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender to face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon on giving himself the title of 'America's sweetheart'
-
Now Playing: A behind the scenes look at 'The Handmaid's Tale' costumes with show's designer
-
Now Playing: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns after report he abused four women
-
Now Playing: Uber unveils plans for 'flying cars' with UberAir