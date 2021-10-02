Transcript for Understanding your rights in new book ‘The Fight for Free Speech’

Finally tonight, the second impeachment trial of former president trump reawakening a fierce debate over free speech in America. To better understand our first amendment rights, recently I spoke to "Nightline's" legal counsel Ian Rosenberg, out with a new book "The fight for free speech." First off, congratulations on this work. Who did you write this book for? I see the fight for free speech as a users' guide for understanding our freedoms today and how we may want to go about changing them for the future. One of the things I was struck by, it's not the big names or the big corporations, oftentimes, but it's regular folk who fight and defend and are passionate about this issue of free speech. Well, that's absolutely right. I wanted to tell the stories of the individuals whose fight to preserve and protect and defend their right to speak led to a change in the law. And then there's another set of stories. It's the decisions by the supreme court justices, a story about the meaning of America. And that meaning not only legally is changing, but keeps evolving as we progress as a society, that I think charting it is fascinating and inspiring.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.