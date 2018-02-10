US's youngest face transplant recipient shares story of suicide survival, hope

Katie Stubblefield was 21 when she underwent a face transplant after a suicide attempt left her face disfigured. She now sees her life as a cautionary tale for preventing suicide.
10:24 | 10/02/18

