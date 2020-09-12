Transcript for How Vanessa Guillen’s family started a movement in the wake of her death: Part 2

Vanessa! Reporter: As 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen's family demanded answers from the army about her disappearance I April, people all over the country began to rally in support. Overnight, hundreds marching to Houston's city hall, demanding justice for army soldier Vanessa Guillen. Reporter: "I am Vanessa Guillen" becomes a movement online. The hashtag empowered military service members to come forward with their own stories about sexual harassment and assault within the military. The single soldier left behind? They left my sister behind. After two months they're trying their best, after two . Reporter: Just a week after the impassioned plea from Vanessa Guillen's family, her remains were found near the Leon river. Specialist rob had pinged to that area the night Vanessa went missing. Reporter: Vanessa was just 20 years old. Investigators bring Cecily Aguilar, specialist Robinson's girlfriend in for questioning. She allegedly offers up a confession of sorts that would later be made public in a Al complaint against her. According to investigs,s, he tells her that he bludgeoned Vanessa to death on base with a hammer in the arms room. This is a huge break for investigators. After months of searching for answers, they say they now have Aaron Robinson's girlfriend sitting in front of them telling them what happened. According to them, Robinson somehow convinced her to help him get rid of the body. Reporter: The pair allegedly dismembered Vanessa's body and covered her remains with concrete. The details so disturbing, her family decides not to tell Vanessa's mother exactly what happened. Reporter: On the day the remains were found, Robinson was kept under watch on ft. Hood by an unarmed escort. While a case against him was being built. Investigators say Robinson watched news reports on his cell phone. He's watching this on his cell phone. And so he flees. Reporter: Somehow, robin got past his escort. The gua ges ase, B he gets in a vehicle and he leave ft. Hood. Reporter: Robinson managed to obtain a gun. He pulls the gun out, and he ends his life. He dies by suicide. Reporter: Cecily Aguilar is now in jail, being held without she has pled not guilty charges relating to helping dispose of Vanessa's body. With Robinson now dead, army officials say at a press conference the next day, that while the criminal investigation into Vanessa's murder continues, they have no evidence that Robinson ever sexually harassed her. We don't know what the motive was with regard to specialist Robinson killing Vanessa. We may never know. He may have taken that motive with him to his grave. Reporter: Vanessa's family wants to end sexual harassment in the military. Their fight takes them all the way to the nation's capital where they meet with the commander in chief and push for legislation to be introduced in congress. The "I am Vanessa Guillen" act was introduced in September. Today her family focusing the nation's attention on what they hope will be the next step in change and refer We are not going to stop until we pass the "I am Vanessa Guillen" act because it's necessary. I ask the public that is watching this, I ask everyone who hears about Vanessa's name or hears about sexual violence in the military or anywhere to endorse the act. Because this will keep my sister's legacy alive, and believe me, it will save lives. Vive Vanessa Guillen, vive! I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. Our thanks to John.

