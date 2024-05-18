Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs hitting, dragging ex Cassie Ventura in 2016

A hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN appears to show Sean "Diddy" Combs kicking, hitting, and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

May 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live