Transcript for Woman shelters 97 dogs amid Hurricane Dorian

One woman in the Bahamas opening her heart and her home in Nassau to 97. Abandoned dogs. Chela Phillips telling ABC news she one of the pops to have safe shelter as hurricane Dorian slammed the country. The furry friends all getting along just fine. A majority of them riding out the hurricane in her master bedroom Phillips saying she doesn't care about the constant cleaning as long as they're all safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.