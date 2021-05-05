Transcript for Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot hosts new show spotlighting women making a difference

Reporter: Gal gadot, aka wonder woman, helped save the world repeatedly in the DC comics franchise, all while helping transform how women and girls around the world see themselves. I'm so thrilled to be in conversation with you. I know people may not know this, but you were crowned miss Israel. You also served in the Israeli and in fact, it was many of your skills as a warrior that caught the eye of Hollywood. You don't have to be one thing. If you're a woman, it doesn't mean that you need to be necessarily delicate and fragile no. We're all sorts of things. And we're all kinds of things. Reporter: And now she's using her star power to shine a spotlight on real-life superheroes among us. If you keep your mouth shut, the prettier you look. Some people can look and say, why don't y'all move? You can't. You don't know how to live anywhere else. I have to fight for being an African-American and a transgender woman. Reporter: Hosting a six-part national geographic docuseries, "Impact with gal gadot," which explores the powerful journeys of six women making a difference. We're all in this together. The entire ocean in one jump. You have it within you. Reporter: 21-year-old Cameron Everett, a collegiate figure - skater outside of Detroit, she first laced up skates and hit the ice at 7 years old. Stand up here, cam, stand up. Reporter: Practicing at the Detroit ice rink with coach Nina to land the perfect routine for competitions. Good. Come around. Reporter: Cameron has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color, to empower them both on and off the ice. When I think about inspiring the girls, I want them to change their community. I want them to put more positive light into their community. Happiness is contagious. That's something I like to pass along to them, to make the city a happier place. Reporter: The docuseries shows the hardships these girls face within their community. To me, making a difference means building tomorrow's leaders. I feel like you have to start somewhere. I think the best place to start is with the youth. I want them to take what I am teaching them, take what they are gathering from me, with our time together, and spread it out in all aspects of life. Reporter: The docuseries taking the audience from Detroit to Puerto Rico, where 20-year-old Ariana fof martin is leading a team of college students who invented a water filtration system. In 2017, hurricane Maria raf knowledge Puerto Rico, its citizens going years without government assistance, living without drinkable water in their homes. What do you want the world to know about what's happening with Puerto Rico and the water? There's been so much mismanagement from the government. There's been so much corruption. It gets to a point where there's nothing else to do. There's sort of this hopelessness that lingers in all these communities. Reporter: Ariana, a full-time college student, turned her attention to the crisis around her. I want to be that person that tells them, I am going to be here to provide you with something that you haven't had for years. I want to give you that hope Reporter: The docuseries giving us a glimpse of the hope she's providing to her community, traveling into people's homes to assess their water, and then this moment. What was that moment like, to see that your work was having that impact? When she just said, thank you, I was like -- wow. When she was just telling me her story, and her eyes started tearing up, she was just telling me how much of a struggle it was for so many years. It just feels amazing to know that I am helping her. If I'm helping her as an individual, as one person, imagine what we can do to help bigger communities and a lot more people with this issue. We will fight as long as it takes, do whatever it takes. Reporter: The series, directed by academy award-winning documentarian Vanessa Roth. What all these women have in common is that they have all been impacted by some kind of either discrimination, obstacles, challenges, violence, things in their lives that often people feel they can't do anything about. But these women, no matter what it is they're doing, it's something that they turned around and said, yes, I can make an impact. Reporter: In Memphis, Tennessee, the docuserie S Kayla gore, her advocacy shown in full force. Developing a tiny homes project. The tiny houses is an opportunity for us to be able to help people build generational wealth within their families. A lot of people don't see trans people as family units. We want to showcase that we are family units. Reporter: Kayla, the cofounder of an advocacy group calls, my sisa's house medical sister, providing urgent resources. Do you feel out on the streets you're literally saving lives? It gives me a sense of purpose. Whenever I'm doing this work, especially outside of the transgender community, I see me as a bridge between the cisgender community and the trans community, through outreach, through providing them with resources. Reporter: For host gal gadot, stories of women who dare to dream are what drew her in. I'm so inspired by each and every one of you, how you took your challenge and your own struggle, and instead of feeling sorry for yourself or being dark about it or being angry about it, you actually transformed it into such a powerful tool that completely impacted other people's life. It's one thing to be recognized by, you know, somebody. But when that somebody is literally wonder woman? To just get recognition from her, from wonder woman, and especially from her telling us, you guys are wonder women, not me, you guys are the real wonder women -- it's just unreal. The whole experience has been, like -- it's been crazy. And I am completely grateful. And I am just really happy with how this all has turned out. And I'm really excited for my episode to come out. Our thanks to juju. New episodes of "Impact with gal gadot" premieres Monday on - national geographic's YouTube channel. Disney is the parent company of national geographic and ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.