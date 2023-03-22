How Zach Braff's own struggle with grief inspired 'A Good Person'

ABC News' Byron Pitts spoke to the actor and filmmaker about his new drama film starring Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

March 22, 2023

