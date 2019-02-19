Transcript for 16 states sue Donald Trump over emergency declaration

Well a coalition of sixteen states has filed a federal lawsuit now to block the president's plan. To bypass congress and build a border wall as the president returned to the White House from our ally go to the states announced the lawsuit. Arguing the trumps a tip that Trump's attempt to shift billions of dollars from defense projects to wall construction. Is unconstitutional because congress controlled spending. Earlier protesters gathered in at least a dozen seats to rally against what they're calling a power grab by the president. Insisting that there is no emergency ABC's Serena Marshall has more details from Washington. DNA debt and good morning the president's decision to circumvent congress for the plans to build his border wall has not only the capital divided by the country. As a litany of lost its began. From New York. DC Austin Chicago and Pittsburgh. Protesters out in opposition to the presidents decision to declare a national emergency at the border. Ironic that we currently that day to honor wreck. But he might might extend the current president. The emergency declaration allowing trump to tap and a funding from other government agencies up to eight billion dollars according to the White House. Members of both parties have come out against the new. I think there's enough people in the sun or two are concerned that. What he's doing is robbing from the military in the DOD being two code built this wall. Although senator Duckworth things that congress will likely go to stop emergency declaration she added it's not likely there's enough support to override a veto. Meaning the courts will be where it is decided definitely an imminently. We knew something like this might happen. But Sarah says at least a dozen states plan to join their lawsuit as public citizen filed one on the very same day of the order on behalf of the wildlife nonprofit and Texas landowners the term administration may have to demonstrate this is a bona fide emergency not just a political and around congress. Many already pointing to this admission I didn't need to business. But I'd rather do a much faster the present. Has his eyes set on a large pot Department of Defense funds though Nestor over the weekend which specific programs there when the pulled from the Defense Secretary said they had yet to determine that. DNA DeVon our thanks to Serena there in Washington.

