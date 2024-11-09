Dangerous winds slowing, helping fight against California wildfires

The dangerously high winds that have been helping spread the wildfires in the western United States have slowed, allowing firefighters to gain ground against the flames.

November 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live