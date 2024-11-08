Democracy activist on the spread of online hate

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Yaёl Eisenstat, a senior policy fellow at Cybersecurity for Democracy, about the spread of hateful rhetoric online and how perpetrators seek their targets.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live