Newlyweds honor staff at NICU where they were both treated as babies

Hayden and Rachel Sackey were both premature in 1996, and their mothers became friends after meeting at a Michigan neonatal intensive care unit. They returned to greet the staff after tying the knot.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live