Transcript for 2020 candidate Michael Bennet on opposing Medicare-for-All

How we caught up with senator Michael Bennet of Colorado one of the democratic contenders one of the moderates in this race. Whose own health care plan looks a lot like Joseph Biden's he's also jumping into this fight taking on combo Harris and Bernie Sanders take a look. I think he's just a credit incredibly important that we be very clear about what the plan is. Now because it's gonna be too late after we nominate somebody and were in a general election with Donald Trump. And Mike and mark in my concern is that I don't think people have. You made it clear that this bill makes illegal all private insurance in the country it takes insurance away from a 180 million people that get it. From their employer takes twenty million peoples and in church who have Medicare for all most of whom love it and it takes away all the insurance that every union in. America has negotiated for their membership so. I believe what we should be doing we we definitely need universal health care in this country and I think the way to get there is with the public option like my Medicare here. You have now everybody in America. Yet you talked about building on Obama care giving says something of a Medicare. Option to it gave them but. Senator Harris your colleague insists. Yet again today that her Medicare for all plan does not eliminate obamacare does not. Do you agree with that after. She if her plan is Bernie's plan which she has endorsed. Bernie they're legislation is very clear and burning his been exceedingly clear in straightforward on this point. That it makes illegal all in private insurance in the country except for what he calls cosmetic insurance which is. From insurance for plastic surgery that's all that's left now she may have a plan that's not. Bernie's Medicare for all plan but. Like other people in this race she's put her name on that plan and what well I don't wanna have happen here is for the Democratic Party to serve over this cliff. Behind Bernie Sanders and behind this plan that would be a tragedy for our party and for the country and it's so unnecessary. This is a plan did you could not pass in Vermont actually it's be specific about the politicians in Vermont. Passed a single Payer system but once they got to the point of actually saying to the voters how they would have to funded. The voters said absolutely not. We're not gonna raise our taxes that much. We're not headed triple the size of our state government that much. And it your confident that Medicare ax your proposal lot like Joseph Biden's proposal middle ground. It is right for this moment you think that is the solution right now people will buy into. It's not for me it's not an issue about being together having to be middle ground my issue is that I think. You'll be very appealing to the vast majority the American people. Who want to decide for their families. Whether they'd like to keep private insurance or beyond a public option and it up by the way it does so without bankrupting the federal government. The congressional budget offices has said that it would actually score positively for the federal deficit unlike Bernie's plan. And senator Michael Bennet of Colorado at this. We're out of time but I would I appreciate you and we will continue recovery on the campaign trail and return us sir great thanks for having me thank you very much.

