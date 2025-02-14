Civil case against Sean Combs & Jay-Z dropped

A civil case accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

February 14, 2025

