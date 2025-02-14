Ralph Yarl’s family on Kansas City shooter’s plea deal

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to the mother and aunt of now-18-year-old Ralph Yarl who was shot almost two years ago after ringing Andrew Lester’s doorbell, not realizing he was at the wrong house.

February 14, 2025

