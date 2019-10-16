-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren faces attacks in Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano weighs in on Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Is Warren the presumptive Democratic frontrunner?
-
Now Playing: Is Chelsea Clinton running for Congress?
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani, others defy Congress' demand for Ukraine documents
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: 4th Democratic presidential debate held in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Trump on Turkey-Syria conflict: ‘That has nothing to do with us’
-
Now Playing: Giuliani, Pence defy Congressional subpoenas
-
Now Playing: Pence travels to Turkey in hopes of cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Biggest moments of the 2020 Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Pastor Andrew Brunson offers Senate opening prayer
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke discusses his debate performance and guns
-
Now Playing: Senator Cory Booker joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: Moments that mattered from 4th Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Tom Steyer joined ABC News Live to discuss his debate performance
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: Rep. Deb Haaland discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debate performance
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance