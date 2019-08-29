Transcript for ABC debate candidate podium lineup unveiled

And do it and it didn't. Everybody welcome to the briefing here my Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us here on ABC news live we're tracking breaking developments right now. In the Caribbean with hurricane D'auria as it barrels towards the four to coast at this hour we'll get a live report. Coming up from the government's hurricane hunters in the air above the storm but first. ABC news debate in Houston the stage is now set just moments ago the Democratic National Committee is officially certified. That ten candidates to qualify for the debate. An ABC news is determined based I'm polling averages where those candidates will stand on stage and security is for the first time take a look right now. Ten candidates in Houston September 12. Front and center of course Joseph Biden former vice president the polling leader he'll be flanked by Elizabeth Warren senator of Massachusetts senator Robert rob Bernie Sanders. I've Vermont and then the left wing in the stage you'll be. And they are people who judge Cory Booker of New Jersey Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on the right wing in the stage Connell Harris of California Andrew Yang. The businessmen battle work former congress and the Texas and who Leon castor will be there as well recline. Our political director is here Rick this is a very exciting seats to look at the first time all these front runners will be on stage together. Yet one night only and these are the ten candidates though he did they are the ten top candidates in the polls that's how they gain certification. And the way that we distribute them across the State's DeVon was to reflect that. Fact exactly that we took the last ten polls that qualified under the DNC regulations for it to be qualification. And then distribute them out from there and that's why you see the polling front runner Joseph Biden number two in recent polls Elizabeth Warren that's a bit of a change. And then the candidates fanning out from there will be the first time that Joseph Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Share a stage and be the first time that Elizabeth Warren O'Connell Harris share a stage and of course for some of the candidates who were off on the wings of the seize their opportunity to appear with the front runners is something that is not lost on them or anyone. The first or we'll see such a diverse ideological mix on the stage or remember the dude just Detroit today. How we saw that first night was very much heavy on the progressive candidates who was with warm Bernie Sanders here we see them altogether also. The racial diversity of this field. And no different debate we so one night was entirely white candidates it's really going to be a mix here. That's right we didn't eight engage in a draw here to distribute because we didn't have to because we're down to only ten candidates. That's why they're all and appear on one stage and it does. It puts a lot of the debates that Democrats have been happy from a far into the middle of the discussion because it it forces the issue when the candidates or their together and he and having them their for the first time is something that will be able to feature. And I think this order reflects the realities of this race which is or bit of a change reality you can see. Andrew Yang who started out on the wings moving a little bit closer that maybe the opposite for. That's all worker Amy Klobuchar but an opportunity for all of them to two to engage with the front runners directly and the first debate. The fall season a lot of people are gonna be tuning in as well as they get back to school plugged back into the politics. And a campaign as it heats up we should I just underscore this is a one night debate in will be a single event. On September 12 in Houston Texas coverage will begin right here on ABC news live at 7 PM eastern the debate itself fronts from 8 PM 2:11 PM you can watch it on all ABC stations also. On abcnews.com. All ABC news apps roku Hulu FaceBook watch apple TV can get us. Hot and all those places recline in the team will be leading the coverage. Also weak we should say Rick that this debate will be streamed in Spanish are on Univision as well. That's right and you know I think the the watchword of all this is if you want to watch it you're gonna have an opportunity and it's going to be it's gonna be everywhere and we're excited to be able to showcase that may at a time where a lot of voters are saying they're ready to hone in on the choices that they're likely to face when they vote. Let's give our viewers a sense of who will be asking the questions actor to be in Houston for moderator stay. I will be leading the charge or chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Correspondent Lindsey Davis will be there whirled news tonight anchor David Muir and. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will all be at the questioning table Rick what can you tell us about the format. And the question will anything be different. That's around it we're gonna have opening statements although not closing statements all the candidates are gonna have a chance at the top that to say what's on their mind what they feel like is the most urgent way to introduce themselves to democratic primary voters. And then when a candidate is asked the question WB be given a minute fifteen to respond that's a little bit longer and then the other debates. One of the pieces of feedback we got from some of the campaigns was they wanted more of an opportunity fifteen seconds may not sound Michael a much but it adds up over time. And then 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals as directed by the month. Reader's writer will be a fascinating to watch coming up by just about two weeks from now Adrian Watson with the Democratic National Committee. I this year in joins us live as well Adrian that thanks for coming in are you surprised said the field has been. Cut this small at this stage just ten candidates now a half. What we started for it. Well attended a lot of candidates tell you now Latin that that field has banned that cut down a little bit more on one stage for the first time we just really exciting. You have some major major players in our party you'll all be facing each other. At the you know ten is still so many candidates we've had 24 presidential candidates here so far that's the biggest deal by far ever before. And if you can get Republicans and you know even they were dealing with flakes sixteen candidates stand in 2016 so. You know I at a certain point it. Just for a day and good of the voters. It's good to act. Have the field that narrows say that you know candidates have to show progress can we want to be able to make good choices and our primary. And to do that we need to see them laugh against each other. As you say the party trying to move things along here at remind everybody that all ten candidates who will be on that stage did meet the noose more stringent. Qualification threshold we can put that up if you. I have forgotten it was 130000. Unique donors. To an individual campaign that had to be certified today to the DNC and each candidate also had a hit 2%. Hot it at least for polls. Between June 28 and August when he gave this week again those were also certified today Adrian some criticism. From some of the candidates who didn't make the stage I think we have a list of some of those folks want to get your reaction to that Steve bullet governor of Montana Marianne Williamson. Among others I have to field obviously. Are there are these standards fare there's been some criticism that perhaps it's too tough too early. No apparent they're beyond fair you know these standards have been asked spelled out many months in advance to these candidates. Agnew didn't have objections to them at the time. That day. You know we actually gave more notice than ever before on on what the threshold would be. And on that qualifying holes that it would be used him they had. 21 chances 21 while buying polls and they only had to hit 2%. In that in four of them says you know that is not a high threshold to hit. You know the reality is that the candidates who did not make this stage tonight if you look at their average across those 21 polls they are all averaging. Less than 1%. At you know at that point 888. They are the rising stars of our party and they were given an opportunity to tell their story but we do need for that. Still being staged to reflects where that race actually is he Alan where it's evolved. And any Adrian if I could ask about some of the polls award include in this because we've heard that particularly from campaigns like like Tom sauter. And Chelsea govern how did the DNC engaging in winnowing that list and why was the set at four polls are more. With a lot of polls that that could have been qualifying not even included. Well let you know again analysts have poll sponsors here hat with more than have ever been used before. And you know this is a list. Really really at respected polls pan when we came up with this list it was after. Had a year of consultation with experts have pollsters statisticians campaign Aaron six Fedor asked. And and you know it fellas that that we still comp and but it's also elicit our media partners feel confident and and you know we've used this list for the first two debates here. We Allen is that this polling threshold list along with those partners. And mandated third due diligence to and found the same thing at bats which is that this is that really good reflection I have rotary says. And and it's the most inclusive that we never Patton. Seventeen authorized polls a big list there Adrian Watson with the Democratic National Committee thanks so much for coming editor Robert Saturday up to date September 12 the debate a circle. The stage is set thanks for coming in. I appreciated Rick before we move on plot another breaking story just before we came on the air here. Involving the front runner in the race for a former vice president Joseph Biden a Washington Post reporting this afternoon that he. Frequently told story by the vice president on the campaign trail about. In emotional. Experience he had a wording a medal of valor. I to a service member in Afghanistan turns out not to be true witnesses story that the vice president's told. Many times and potentially damaging. While it underscores our concern that a lot of people had about Joseph Biden about his ability to command facts his ability to stick to facts when he is telling stories. This is a man who was a storyteller he's a political story he's very talented at weaving this narrative together in this instances documented by some really good reporting in the Washington Post. It appears that he can flee to the few different episodes in his past. To tell a story that he asserted affirmatively was true said it's his word to Biden word. That this is a true story when in fact a lot of those details did not match up now there's a there's a more brought reality to the Biden campaign points to which is that. He did in fact toward a medal to an individual who felt like he was undeserving of that. Because of the though the way that he saw suffering. In some of his friends who who were lost in battle so the broader point that he was trying to make median essentially true one but there is a fact here is that the president the vice former vice president appears to have been. Strain pretty far from those facts when actually telling a story on the south. Any history as you said a plagiarism which doomed one of his earlier campaigns for president the former vice president just. Did just moments ago weigh in on this story. Here's what he had to say he said I don't understand what they're talking about but the central point. Is it was absolutely accurate what I said nothing care as to Rick import richest made there at least he's he's saying that he did award that metal. But we shall see likely to come up perhaps out there on the campaign trail means even on the debates it reclined thank you so much and again. A final plug for a debate it's on September 12 in Houston you can watch it right here on ABC news live. With full political team coverage hope you tune in on that. I'm moving on now to know our other major story breaking news in the Caribbean as hurricane Dorian is gaining strength. Rob moving quickly at this hour towards the Florida coast expected to hit the United States this week and is a category four storm. And we're joined live now from the skies above Dorian by Richard Henne needs a research meteorologist. And a flight director of the national owes Oceanic and atmospheric administration. Under hurricane hunters team Richard thanks so much for calling and what he's seen at this hour. Yeah. Well we right now it's 49000. Feet. Approaching the core. Yeah. Hurricane story and stand. So again what we're doing out here is we're sampling the environment. Around Dorian first of all handguns unfortunately. Not could be sort of the folks that live in Florida. All the environment and in that you have to vote for Dorian is not in July as well it encountered now in the Caribbean. I that was a major factor in Dorian struggling for several days to develop. And as it moves closer to Florida do you think more and more of Maurice and environment in the atmosphere. Very very warm water over it's projected track. And right now there's nothing that we need in this day and there were collecting. That contradicts what the hurricane Senator McCain didn't. Looking like it's going to be a very very significant storm for the Florida coast and. How dangerous would you say Richard at this stage it looks to be just a category one but how dangerous do you think it could be. Well again. Who do not today where you're gonna be a lot. Back pain in the in terms of you know anything rapidly intensifying its not gonna happen today and where the computer models and they eat or National Hurricane Center forecasters. Are looking for that. Rapid intensification. Of you category three and category five and Larry category forward and really it's over the weekend. Friday night Saturday into Sunday that splendid evening it's really really get a wrap up. Unfortunately as it's making that left hand turn. Directly toward de eastern coast of Florida and. And is it your view Richard. Is speaking to some of the skeptics perhaps that are out there in Florida there's no chance this veers away. From the US coast. Well we're not talking about a few days without nature can be unpredictable. These giant. Computer. Modeling. Hurricane track or camping has really improved over the last. Ten to fifteen years and especially over the last few years so all of the computer models are unanimously. Saying the left hand turn is gonna happen. So I would say anyone from the Daytona Beach. Down to the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area at good pay very very close attention and and happy to have a plan right now if you live in places like Vero Beach Melbourne. Satellite beach anywhere in that area. You better have a plan to move to get out because you. I didn't potentially catastrophic storm in terms of both and in the end search. Part of potentially catastrophic storm. Is sobering words from Richard Henne chief. Research meteorologist and one of the hurricane hunters from above. Dorian right now Richard thank you so much stay safe up there and look forward to hearing more. Are from your reporting over the past 44 hours are teams on the ground in Florida have certainly seen Floridians. Do what they do best and that is prepare for storms like this one our team. I spoke to people who were clearing shelves of grocery stores filling up buying gas on what they're doing to get ready for dory. Everybody was scrambling for water of a civilian who had been through well. And then we're left. And I don't want to go through this looking at a wine lots of water sandwich meats and scared as South Florida we see hurricane solid time he never nano. We have no idea what you're gonna get there. Not that concerned I think it's better safe than sorry I've got to be an out but it's too crazy Garcia. It's scary thought that at least we have five days six days. I'm not overly worried and really have good we have enough turns the you know. Make preparations also tend to pass is the only lived through it legal to make state I just getting ready for the hurricane Steve prepared. Storm pounds just wanna protect against what's coming protectionist. Source console front the little subdivision. Actually way to avert a little bit later and I like three gas stations that no gas is nothing wrong little preparation. And ABC news lot of we tracking developments on the storm into the weekend through Monday when it's estimated to make landfall you can stick with us right here. 24/7 to see the track of the storm the latest on its impacts there in Florida and as before continuing to get ready mood keep you posted. Right here on ABC news next to the long awaited government watchdog report about former FBI director James call me call me you'll remember was fired by president trump. Age 4017 has been a central part of the Russian investigation in part. Because of a series of memos he wrote documenting his interactions with president trump and concerns he had about president Trump's behavior. The Justice Department has been investigating. Whether those memos were appropriate whether they were handled. Properly and in accordance with law and today the inspector general has released its report her Chief Justice correspondent peer Thomas. Has been covering the story Peary we've been waiting for this report for some time what are to what he find about how Komi handle themselves. Well it's a pretty blistering report in terms of the procedures of the Justice Department in the FBI. The inspector general found that the FBI former FBI director. Violated FBI policy by retaining these memos are also by sharing a portion of the memos with members of the press. But it did not recommend in terms of the Justice Department did not decide to prosecute him in part because he did not share any classified information with. It would seem in a way appeared to vindicate the president's decision or at least affirm the president's decision. To maybe fire call me the president has repeatedly said that he engaged in misconduct. On the job this would sort of give him they eat (%expletive) in their corner right. Yes and no he said he fired him in part because the rush of his sister you know mixed signals over the general so. Again. To me at the in the the day this is about. A relationship that was destined to fail at the beginning. You had. Any FBI director who was known for being. Very public in terms of his demeanor awn certain critical issues I either Hillary Clinton investigation. And yet a president who likes to put pressure on different. Parts of his administration. And at the end of the day. Calling version of the story is that he was so concerned. About actions and request by the president. Request for loyalty of a request to go. Quote you know take it easy on bland in terms of that investigation that he began to secretly write these private memos. Which he said he tried to exclude any classified information from it. Now if your car correctly. Some of these memos are mentioned in them our report as a part of the obstruction of justice course of the investigation so. In Collie Smart he claims that he was taking extraordinary step because the other president he did not trucks. On the other hand he clearly according to the inspector general did violate FBI policy in terms of retaining documents taking them home and then sharing portions of documents. Would number surprise. Us so violating FBI policy perhaps not breaking the law at least deciding not to prosecute James coney but certainly. Also a vindication for him in the face of a charge the president has repeatedly leveled against. Call me on the campaign trail on Twitter take a look the president does this is one tweet from 2017 the president accused the former FBI director are breaking the law. In this treat jury says James Komi leaked classified information. All caps to the media that is so illegal. But too deep here just underscore to people the inspector general after a months long investigation concluded there was in fact no classified information we. Right classified information was not linked no lawless break in according to the Justice Department's point of view it is at this moment. That said the inspector general did take issue with the fact that. Conley in order to get what he won it which was a special counsel investigates. Used the media or sought to use a media as a tool to do that and they're saying that he and other means he and other mechanisms if that's what he wanted to pursue to get that. The White House has just put out a statement on this as well full Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says James Cawley is a proven liar and meeker the inspector general's report. Shows Colby violated the most basic obligations of confidentiality. That he owed to the United States government to the American people. Goes on to say that for president trump obviously we'll continue to be critical. Of his former FBI director pier this. Since turns the page on on the sort of a final chapter in this release public dispute between these two men as we have in the campaign now that Mueller is done. Inspector general has done comb he's written his book. Q will we ever hear budgets Carly again as. This fatal Alley case close looks into things I think these two men do not like each other. So I anticipate they will comment on each other from time to time but in terms of the official. Action by the Department of Justice looking at James combing in terms of how he held the Clinton investigation and how he handled these memos we believe that is now. Hearts are major milestone today with an inspector general report much more from U Pierre on world news tonight. I would David Mir and here on world news prime 8:30 PM. On ABC news like peer thank you so much and of course much more and abcnews.com as well. Improbably today president trumps former Defense Secretary is speaking out general James Mattis one of the most highly respected military leaders who resigned the administration. Back in December 20 teen is now out with a new book and is beginning to publicly discuss. Why you that the administration in a new interview with the Atlantic magazine are Louis Martinez is our senior pentagon reporter and joins us live now Louis. Hot Mattis laughed because of differences with the president on some pretty significant policy points. But we're now getting a glimpse of just how hot things were when he submitted his resignation. I era cannon for secretary at Madison resigned back in December of last year. When president trump indicated that he wanted to pull all the US troops out of Syria that was something that a secretary Madison pretty adamant that they needed to be a US presence inside that country. He went to the Oval Office he told the president laid out his case why he needed he so the president said he was not gotten by it and that's when he handed over his resignation. He know he's coming he's got this upcoming book coming out next week and so he's written an essay in the Wall Street Journal and he's got the senior U in the Atlantic. And basically he's laying bare as he said that in the nature of the relationship but not that much he said he did the best he could. He said he had the he had to do what he had to Ewing had to resign because he and I had no other options essentially. But what he's not doing as when he was asked by the Atlantic to lay down some of it. Some of his thoughts about the president's high character traits some of his decision making. And other situations involving the president he didn't want to go into detail he said essentially that. He owes him his silence he says that any sitting president is owed that. By a member of his administration when they move on. But he also noted that that silence is not going to be forever. So maybe Wentz. The term administration or second administration if that happens. We may hear more from secretary Mattis but he's being very candy more candid than he has been. Ever with us when he and news conferences here pentagon. I was struck by this line Louis in the interview and speaking of candid. Gym mats sort of keep recounting to Jeffrey Goldberg. How he resigned in front of president trump and he says that he told the president this. He said. That he said Mr. President. If you are going to have to get the next secretary defense to lose to crisis. I'm not going to do it that's pretty sharp dig and there are some indications Louie that. Perhaps what matters was alluding to there may even be coming true. Mayor I cannon in a situation in Syria is continues to be. On not that stable we know that yes ice is has been defeated militarily. On the battlefields of eastern Syria. Although we were no we military grouping in that was part of the challenge that secretary Mattis was trying to convey to president trump which is that. Yes we may Wheeling on the metal feels but we have to make this an enduring peace and injuring victory against vices. Because if we don't maintain our presence there Noory in training advise on the local forces in this case that Kurds in Syria. We were made Y two C a re emergence of vices. And there been reports of the last couple weeks that have commute from pending on outsourcing. Where you see that yes it looks like and a ice is is trying to reconstitute inside Iraq. In the deserts there and in Syria. And potentially nick the of that ground work for a resurgence could be there. One of the reasons again Mattis was very strong in Adam and why they're needed to be US presence and support for America's allies. In Syria. We're just under stories walking a fine line here let's give our viewers and I just one more taste of what Mattis is saying today since this is new and extraordinary breaking its silence he told. The Atlantic that if you leave an administration you owe some silence when you leave it administration over clear policy differences. You need to get the people who are still there is much opportunity as possible to defend the country he says I may not a like a commander in chief one freaking bit. But our system puts the commander in chief there are some characteristic. Jim Mattis grit their Louie but this is highly significant that he's starting to speak out 'cause he is a voice that is respected on both sides of the aisle. No doubt about it then and what's interesting is that this is a book about leadership this is what. This book is all about it was not supposed to be a tell all. And I think you actually can gather that is not going to be a tell. He is really revealing some insights a bombed some of his thinking. About the administration and what he thought about some of the ideas that they're proposing. Especially in the Middle East but it's not a total tell and it happy. Following that teaching can we'll have to wait and see when that comes up I loyalist or other we grow quickly the administration today taking this step. Of reconstituting. The space command tell us about it. Jerry this is US space command this is not the US space force a president trump has been pushing. I think about it as you do in the Middle East at US Central Command responsible in South America it's US Southern Command. These are commands where they take personnel from all military services and they deal with the situations in those areas they're the ones that are charged with responding. Two situations there and now this is space space is there are now considered to be a battlefield of the future. And so there for you have the US space command. And they're the ones are going to be responsible for protecting America's satellites for protecting our GPS systems. All of the things that were are so necessary to come to us because of satellites. In space. But they're gonna have offensive and defense of capabilities. The president's announcing this today but this is now space force that's going to be separate. That is going to be like the Marine Corps like the navy. A separate branch of the military services this is a combatant command. And it's being reestablished because back in 1985 they had something collier space command. In 2002. They get away with it as it shifted resources. Towards the war on terrorism. But we're hearing today this news US space command has a different mission it's much more energetic than that Prius one. And it's gonna carry a lot more weight in the future but it's probably you know take some time before it's actually really up and running. Today it's really just the unveiling of what this new command. Made a big sign about the urgency that space. Give provides in terms of our national security and much more focused head in that direction and Martinez and pentagon. Thank you so much for that thanks to all of you for joining us here in the briefing room on this Thursday of Devin Dwyer Washington join us every day right here 3:30 eastern time. Hope to see tomorrow.

