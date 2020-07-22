Transcript for ABC News launches interactive election map

ABC news has launched a one of interactive map for the upcoming when he twenty presidential election. This will allow you to make predictions to track the race right from all here. Accessible desktop and mobile devices ABC news interactive election map features easy tunnels and applicable states. Lockheed electable votes for democratic nominee Joseph Biden or president all wrong. While your map can be customized from the ground up we've built maps from elections. A light sweet historic data. Hillary for 120. Balance of power slider automatically updates split what is needed to secure the 270. Electoral votes for president we. And when you're ready you can share your map with families and friends on FaceBook and Twitter. Your voice your vote that you're for and.

