Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update advisors says its final analysis shows its corona virus vaccine candidate. His 95%. Effective and protects older people. The company says it has completed it's phase three trial and plans to submit its data to the FDA for emergency use authorization. Within days and approval could come as early as next month. Meanwhile the FDA has approved the first. Home Colvin testing kit this as the US daily desk told hit its highest level in six months causing major concerns for Frontline workers. So Rosemary just continuing George. They're yeah. It is incredible courage. I just can't describe it didn't. These cases are rising in all fifty states forcing tighter restrictions today Michigan will start a three week cause of last night's South Dakota passed amassed mandate. And overnight president trump fired a top election security official after he challenged president trumps false claims about massive voter fraud. We'll have the latest on that fallout. But we begin with a strain on hospitals across the country. It will reshape another devastating record with more than 76000. Hospitalizations. In the US student code of nineteen. ABC's Matt Gutman is an Oklahoma with more. This morning flies a revealing new data showing its vaccine is 95%. Effective and works across all age groups races and this piece and with case is now rising in 47 states. The drug maker says it will submit an application for an emergency use authorization. In the coming days pathetic as more Americans are hospitalized with Kobe geek than ever before. Here at the icu ward of Comanche county memorial hospital the or one mass casualty event from disaster. What happens if a bus crash is on the interstate. Then you see all these people matter nearly drowned or. Thank you lord. All you can do it's we're QQ nine. I'm mostly through early says. And this morning the Oklahoma hospital granting this unprecedented access to its Coke rewards are judged. Nice to meet you very sick. I'm Matt where we suited up to DC judge Allen McCall on Friday night over a dozen patients flat lining around him for would dying art. Quick count seventeen code blues because I thought I was going to be eighteen or not has said tears run and a marketplace sort of I didn't know exactly what do you want that can. It's all those nurses are just continuing charge back in there every time. Just incredible courage. And just can't describe Katie. Later the judge released from the hospital with those films on. But Suzanne Sims was not as lucky 57 year old husband Curtis contracted Kobe don't Halloween after a week he was suffocating before her lines. He has chest mores and then he'll get like one little syllable lab and you're trying to breed forehand. And we were there as she was allowed into seen her husband alone in the icu. Clutching the hand or for husband of 37 years she pleaded. Go to court. How you know me. Name your home. Need you home. And C sans husband is still clinging to life this morning he has absolutely not quit. But you know you go to hospitals like this and the medical staff say they're not asking for a lot they just want people to Wear masks. And dance worth noting that Oklahoma where we are right now is one of fifteen states that does not yet have a statewide mask mandate to the enormous frustration of the folks here can actually be a sense of where we are. This is a cove it ward. Until last week it was just a regular med surge unit and we still have the regular med surge unit but on the other side of this protective plastic to ensure that the non Covert patients. Don't get bail now just to bounce back to that Pfizer news 95%. Effective. He's an enormous amount it is something that is going to provide. Relief once Pfizer gets the ball rolling on the application possibly in a couple of days which means they could have approval by. Early December and that means that medical stuff like this will be protected at hospitals like this and hopefully. It reduces this. Crushing influx of patients here Diane. He had huge news on the vaccine their Mac that men in Lawton Oklahoma. Thanks man. And she news on the testing front as well the FDA has approved the first rapid Kobe test for use. At whole bush the testing kit can get results in just thirty minutes and experts say that it's a technology is affordable and accessible. People can test themselves daily but for now it's only available with a prescription the news comes as several areas are struggling to keep up with testing demands. With Johnson has more on that. This morning demand for Covert testing soaring the week before Thanksgiving mass of lines across the country from Illinois. So Ohio. California. To this hospital outside Boston where hundreds of people waited up to five hours police forced to turn some cars away I'll pass a two hour mark an hour ago. Over the past week the US averaging more than one and a half million Kobe test per day nearly doubled the number of daily tasks just three months ago. And significantly higher than any other time during the pandemic. And with more people taking tests than ever before some testing centers like Quest Diagnostics. Which is testing 50% more people than it was in September. Saying the laboratory industry as a whole is experiencing increasing constraints on supplies. Also noting that the increase in demand is impacting turnaround time for results. Eat a lot of different eyes one single past when people talk about how to be like animal you write a one game or. You solve that problem and then you in any news source something else while problems vary from state to state another issue as the virus spreads staffing at those laps we're trying to deal wins staffing shortages in the laboratory because of the rising case numbers. People are happening exposures and now they can't come to work and so we're short staffed. Hey here's a look now from above this testing facility in Norwalk Connecticut are drone camera. Cars here started lining up two hours before the gates even opened yesterday Connecticut read about 33000. Tasks and many people hoping to get a result before Thanksgiving. The governor warning. There could be more restrictions on the way if the numbers don't level loss Diane been. Unit went Johnson Norwalk Connecticut thank you it just goes to show how many people want casting right now so how does this all changed. If we can test ourselves at home let's bring an ABC news contributor infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more on this doctor Alan what do we know about this at home tests and how helps bullish. Do you expect this to be particularly. For now all you need a prescription to get it. Diane good morning I think this is really important to you just heard wing talk about our increased testing prudent one and a half million today that's so much better we were in the beginning should the actor's long lines a disc opens up another avenue. Home testing the first FDA approved. For the we've had a at home testing before. Those Gottesman being held so now the result will be available within thirty minutes of the simple. Nasal swab you put it into a vital you shake it and then you put it into those tests. Platform you get Indians within thirty minutes so parties on what the sensitivity. Is a vote. 94 percentage that's how accurate it is and and do you specificity is about 98%. That means is only 2% stalls positive bring those numbers are good bye. And we will have to remember you don't just she got positive results yourself if you tell us that you got to live your primary care provider no so then they can talk to the public health authorities so we can key knowing how are states or communities are doing. I get one. Well beaten you don't even remember this was just fifty troops we have to see what he. You don't Holland distribution is going to BH and hopefully over the next few weeks you know we will be able to do for ourselves. All right so the other. Huge news today Pfizer and by contact percent of their vaccine was more than 90% of the active now phase three is done and they say the data says it's actually 95%. Effective. And protects all age groups all races who won't break tell you how important is as what does that all mean. And this is it didn't object to this moment. And what I mean by is scientists. The principal and co investigators. Around the world should and the clinical trial ball and she years. Quinn stood with signs tens of thousands of them we've said we needed to answer your holster and into gatherings and we will not be conquered. By this virus we will not allow this virus to spread uncontrollable. Uncontrollable they around the US and wrong the world we will not allow us Barbara Starr Harvard law ones or shore loved ones these results. Are outstanding. In pactel and will make a difference ultimately India and remember. 2019. It will not seen most people in the world getting this vaccine doubt will be more like 2021. Hopefully but still you've heard that Pfizer plans to distribute fifteen million doses around the world so that's 45 million people will hopefully. Get it you get these doses before the end of the year. And I do so that it plans to seek emergency authorization within days so what are the next steps. And when do you think those first doses can be delivered. Right so they'll fire to the do you weigh their current Thai media a couple of weeks once they get an emergency use from the media TV go be able to share goes you know those vials Shandong day they said they outdoor cold storage and the distribution. You know under control is Canadian she she asked could actually it is able to can't tell them what the temperature is to ensure they maintain. There could be super freezing and and we are you know the location of those files are so they were really put a lot of money and infrastructure into this. So once the FTA accusing you weigh the CDC also has an advisory committee group to say who are well aware of you know what age groups will go to school get this first ones all of that is gone and then you know hopefully within the next couple months it's possible that we will start to. Be given that she's before the end of the year again most people will not be vaccinated. In 2020 want to make our. Clear and lots of fingers crossed on this conduct a tad Eller and we appreciate your time as always thank you. Figured him. Cash and president trump has fired the country's top cyber security official director of the cyber security and infrastructure security agency Christopher crabs publicly contradicted the president's false claims. About both voter fraud calling this election quote the most secure in American history to senior White House correspondent to see and they get. Has the latest from Washington. Overnight president trump fired via Twitter a top election security official who had publicly rebuked his false claims of massive voter fraud. Christopher crabs an appointee of the president ran the Department of Homeland Security cyber security and infrastructure security agency. Until fat is president trump ousted him effective immediately. Krebs one of few inside the administration to go public with concerns about the president's baseless rigged election claims he just twelve hours before he was fired me. He Krebs guided a central claim of the presidents that glitches in voting machines change votes for him to Joseph Biden. Crabs calling the assertions false tweeting protects 20/20. Eight echoed a tersely worded statement from his agency days earlier saying there's no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes change fillets or was in any way compromised. And flat out declaring. This election the most secure in American history president trump calling Krebs a statement highly inaccurate. But even that claim was promptly slapped with a warning label by Twitter Krebs is ouster drew immediate outrage from many on cap. Hill this has been a story of the trump administration or years. Anyone that had the audacity to speak truth. Our anybody that wouldn't carry the president's calls line. Would get fired high and replaced by someone who had Nebraska Republican senator Ben SaaS saying crabs obviously should not be fired it's just the latest move from a president seeming more desperate by the day to cling to a false reality. A mindset fueled according to sources largely by Rudy Giuliani. He made his first appearance as head of the president's reelection legal team and it Pennsylvania courtroom on Tuesday. A last ditch effort but the reality of the eighteen post election lawsuits filed. I'll by the president's campaign so far the courts have quashed fourteen of them. So we are now officially at the moment of sink or swim for the president it has campaign to actually show some proof of these allegations of voter fraud the number of states have deadlines certify their elections that are coming up in just a matter of days including places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. Not just that the Electoral College Diane they're meeting in now just 26 days to officially cast their votes for president so they say the clock is officially ticking Diane. In Kansas City may have pours in Washington thanks Cecilia she. At least nine people are dead as hurricane iota barrels through Central America the storm at landfall in Nicaragua Monday night as a category four hurricane then went on through Honduras and Colombia's Providence island which is now 98%. Destroyed. Parts of Central America could see up to a foot of rain as a storm moves west. And this comes as two new storm systems have emerged as we enter the final weeks the official hurricane season. She and is cruise ships were to get back on the seized during the pandemic thousands of people have signed up to help them do it 100. Thousand volunteers have raised their hands to help test the waters and try to prove to the CDC. They can set sail safely GO Benitez has more. As cruise ships try to get back to see this morning a stunning number of people. Have volunteered to help. Signing up to be Guinea pigs on test runs for Royal Caribbean the number of volunteers hitting six digits it CEOs saying on FaceBook. And just like that a 100000. People have volunteer. This task here is really really crucial for them should exit work on the protocols Emma at Connell a client. It was back in March when the CDC issued that no sale order has covad cases exploded on land and at saint. Cruise after cruise ending up with sick passengers. Leaving thousands of people stuck on ships now before fully re starting the CDC issuing new strict guidelines starting with these tests cruises. In order to return to some time Norman C I think that we all have to do our part. Volunteers like Selena Davis will experience the full crews from check in to onboard activities to dining and entertainment even stopping at a cruise line's private island. But if someone on board test positive for presents symptoms they may have to fourteen or be transferred to a special isolation room. Passengers will have to be tested several times Royal Caribbean has set up a FaceBook page for these cruise super fans called volunteers of the seized nearly 50000 members strong. The CDC also saying the volunteers must acknowledge it in writing that they are putting themselves at risk of contracting the fire. This is definitely not a zero risk. Prospect. And I would urge anyone. Who's elderly. Or has chronic medical conditions. Are really think twice before volunteering to do this. And the major cruise lines tell ABC news they are still working on these plans there's no start date just yet. But it's safe to say these tests cruises will take months to complete. Diane community of Benitez in Miami thanks GM and a few more things to know before you go the UK is going green and deck seems sooner than expected. Prime minister Boris Johnson announced that the country will band new gasoline and diesel car sales by the year 2030. The UK had previously aimed for 2040 goal but Johnson said the change. It's part of a plan for a green industrial revolution that could create up to 2151000. Jobs. And Amazon has announced its breaking into the pharmacy business with prescription medications delivered right to your home from Amazon pharmacy is up and running and 45 states in the company says it hopes to eventually expand. The whole country. And tonight's NBA draft is going virtual each prospect has been sentenced NBA draft locker filled with cats from each team there's TJ Holmes demonstrating it for us. Once the player is drafted they can and take their new teams hat out of the locker. And celebrate the draft will air tonight at 8 PM eastern on ESPN. And a new season kicks up December 20 seconds. And that does it do this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is your boy you all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. We'll get latest on.

