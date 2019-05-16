Transcript for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs most restrictive abortion bill in U.S. into law

And new developments in the abortion fight Missouri is the latest state to take action they passed a bill banning abortion. At eight weeks this comes as Alabama governor Kay Ivey has signed that State's controversial abortion ban into law. Again this law makes it a felony for doctors in Alabama to perform abortions in all cases except when the mother's life is threatened. It doesn't include cases of rape and incest I want to go to Steve both and Sami. Who's in Montgomery Alabama out with more Steve. Kimberly it is no accident that. These pieces of legislation are moving right now through Missouri. Alabama. Georgia Mississippi. Anti abortion activists see an opportunity with the US Supreme Court. With the appointment of the latest Supreme Court justice their goal is to get. The abortion issue before the US Supreme Court. Hoping that there are enough justices willing to overturn. The 1973. Landmark decision of Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion. Nationwide. Here in Alabama this law is perhaps in the views of critics the most extreme it bans abortion. Altogether at any stage during the pregnancy the governor has signed it into law it would take effect in six months there are no legal challenges. It doesn't even allow for abortions to be performed in the hit in the case of rape. Or incest the only exception is if the mother's life is in danger. There are currently three abortion providers remaining in Alabama and we visited one of them who told us that. Their lawyers were ready to file a lawsuit challenging this law as soon as the governor. Signed it into law they are prepared for a long fight as are. And taught as are abortion advocates in states across the country. Who are fighting this. The the other side the anti abortion side it's been very very plain about their goals that they're trying to get this to the US Supreme Court. And the numbers. Look to be in their favor there is a conservative majority. In the court so this battle is far from over we'll have to of course keep watching this for some time Kimberly. Thank you Steve.

