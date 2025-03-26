Appeals court affirms judge's block on deportations under Alien Enemies Act

An appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's effort to lift U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's block on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

March 26, 2025

