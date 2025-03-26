Supreme Court justices uphold federal regulations on ghost guns

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reported from Baltimore on the possible implications of the Supreme Court upholding regulations from the previous administration on ghost guns.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live