Greenland lawmaker reacts to upcoming visit by JD and Usha Vance

Greenland lawmaker Aaja Chemnitz weighs in on the upcoming visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha to the country.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live