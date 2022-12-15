Alexandra Pelosi: ‘It was my responsibility to document what was happening’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi about her new HBO Max documentary “Pelosi in the House,” tracking the life and career of her mother, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

December 15, 2022

