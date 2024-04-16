Alleged gag order violation has prosecutors targeting Trump

New York prosecutors want former President Donald Trump held in contempt for violating gag order in his hush money trial. Florida attorney Tim Jansen joins The Big Story to discuss.

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live