Amber Rose: 'The media has lied about Donald Trump'

Rapper Amber Rose spoke about what made her come around to support Trump in a speech that drew applause from the former president.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live