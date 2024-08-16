Analyzing Harris’ plan to end price gouging and create tax credits for families

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Elizabeth Schulze to analyze Harris’ proposed economic plan for middle-class incomes and tax relief efforts in an attempt to end price gouging.

August 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live