Transcript for Anita Hill doesn't rule out voting for Joe Biden

Anita Hill critical of Joseph Biden's role in her 1991. Congressional testimony says that she puts support the former BP for the White House. Hill said she couldn't back Biden until he took responsibility for how he ran then Supreme Court nominee Clarence thomas' confirmation hearings. Still NBC that binds pounced doesn't disqualify him and her criticism. Isn't affecting his bed. I'm not even sure that anything us and is actually heard Joseph Biden's campaign. He still is leading in the polls against Donald competent and willing all of the other candidates for and on the democratic ticket's ticket. Could you conceive of voting for Joseph Biden if he turns out to be the democratic nominee against Donald. Of course I couldn't. They'll also said she saw no moral equivalency between Biden and president trump who has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct. The Biden campaign hasn't come to.

