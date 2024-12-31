Investigators comb South Korean runway following deadly Jeju Air plane crash

Some investigators were on their hands and knees, combing for forensic evidence around the crash site at Muan International Airport. Sunday's crash killed 179 people, leaving two survivors.

December 31, 2024

