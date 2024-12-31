New Orleans investigators probe building collapse

Part of the two-story structure in the Louisiana city's downtown area hit a transformer, knocking out power to the area on Monday. Rubble could be seen on cars and in the street, but no one was hurt.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live