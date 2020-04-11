Transcript for Arizona remains close race between Biden and Trump

If you take a look one of those states is Arizona right now a tight race there between Joseph Biden and president trump. You can see and the breakdown that right now Joseph Biden 51%. Donald Trump president trump that 48%. Only 86% of the vote in right now so that it is still. Still up for grabs there Arizona secretary of state K Hobbs joins us now from Phoenix. To help us dig down a little bit further secretary out personal thanks for being here and that's really need he dates they appreciate your time. Helpful of about. What your state is doing to ensure that and that every ballot is counted and that everything is being done according to law. Bully you're absolutely he took it straight now I'm making sure that every single ballot is counted. There are around him 600000. Islands though it's still be counted in Arizona. And and turns it security and they're our party observers allowed in earmarks process. Additional he all of that at least in sinners hat cameras and so anyone can go. See you they. The county elections let's say in any county and watch how this ad ends by happening so. A lot of security dare we are really the history now I'm getting these votes counted. And and hopeful he will know little more today where we stand America the county is. And obviously the largest. County and her son and two thirds of the voting population and milk each. 400000 of those absentee ballots are America and other. TP. And then for the panera copa county recorder there were 400000 ballots to be counted over 160000. Absentee ballots. Dropped off at the polls yesterday. And many expectations on how this will impact the overall vote and how challenging as it been. To deal with this level of of mail in ballots. Yes I'm very exciting out a little bay son. Thank making day. Note back into doesn't eighteen. We had four race is that where and Republicans were ahead on election night. Greece started pounding beastly. Early ballots. After election knee on those four races until the democratic. Kennedy my race including. Guns certainly there is a lot at street neon Arizona and we are sending us rate as they mention ends. People can mocks this process on the cameras. Fun and and we are working till diligently to get it done. And secretary halves any thoughts on what and we couldn't see those results come in. Well America caddy had not let S they have let us know that they are and releasing more totals. 7 PM Arizona time and 9:30 PM Arizona time this evening but they haven't said how many they anticipate being. And in those matches when we teed. That number and I don't get this thing gets sends it kind of talent it'll take for them to get through the rest of the ballots can write Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs we appreciate your time tonight thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.