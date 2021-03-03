Ballot Watch: States target voting rights

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the unprecedented wave of state election laws aimed at restricting voting rights after many states loosened restrictions in 2020 amid the pandemic.
8:11 | 03/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ballot Watch: States target voting rights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:11","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the unprecedented wave of state election laws aimed at restricting voting rights after many states loosened restrictions in 2020 amid the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76215703","title":"Ballot Watch: States target voting rights","url":"/Politics/video/ballot-watch-states-target-voting-rights-76215703"}