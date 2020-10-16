Ballot Watch: USPS reverses mail changes

More
The U.S. Postal Service has settled a lawsuit and agreed to reverse changes that had slowed mail service across the country. It also said it will prioritize election mail in the coming weeks.
1:18 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ballot Watch: USPS reverses mail changes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"The U.S. Postal Service has settled a lawsuit and agreed to reverse changes that had slowed mail service across the country. It also said it will prioritize election mail in the coming weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73644982","title":"Ballot Watch: USPS reverses mail changes","url":"/Politics/video/ballot-watch-usps-reverses-mail-73644982"}