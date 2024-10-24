Barack Obama and Kamala Harris campaign together for first time at Georgia rally

Barack Obama introduced Kamala Harris as the two campaigned together for the first time at a star-studded rally in Clarkston, Georgia.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live