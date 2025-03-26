At least 24 dead in South Korea wildfires

ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on what officials are calling the worst wildfires in South Korea’s history.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live