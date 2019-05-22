Transcript for Ben Carson's Oreo moment explained

How to take a false started with a bizarre exchange between a congresswoman and housing secretary Ben Carson. With stopped by a standard abbreviation in the real estate industry. They're telling Katie Porter was acting Carson about RT which refers to real estate owned properties or more let's throw. The parks and apparently did not use talking about Oreo like the cookies. I'd also like huge to get back to me if you don't mind to explain the disparity in barrio raced you know what scenario is. And Oreo are not not an Oreo an RE. Are let out roots thing. Oh yeah. Border and greeted glow he thought I was referring to a chocolate sandwich cookie now really. Carson try to make light of the moment we need this photo if spending Oreo is to her the family size pack. Double stuffed. The double stuff I'm everything get bigger with that's. Oreo B. On a million. Believe them.

