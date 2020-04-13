Transcript for Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

I like to welcome to this conversation leader who shares those values and has been an outspoken advocate for that vision for a long time. My friend senator Bernie Sanders Bernie welcome. Joseph thank you very much for remarks thank you for welcoming me pure light streams you. Column as you've indicated we are living in an unbelievably. Unprecedented. Moment. Q and I would charting a few months ago not in a million use. When we have believed. That we would be talking to each other in all respect of homes. That we could not gonna do Riley is that we could not. A get out of the house. When not a believed. That we be looking not only and he pandemic which as you indicated is taken over 20000 lives and our country. Half a million people infected. But as close schools. Sixteen million jobs and that's probably a conservative a real number is probably higher than that. So we all or in a terrible moment an unprecedented moment. And I know we share of the the on the stand she got to go forward right now out of office in an unprecedented way. Who would press. The terrible. Pain that so many about the whole Americans. Are feeling. So today I am. Asking all Americans I'm asking every Democrat I'm asking every independent I'm asking a lot of Republicans. To come together in this campaign. To support your candidacy also I endorse. Who make certain. That we defeat somebody who I believe I don't speaking just for myself now. Art is the most dangerous president. In the modern history of this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.