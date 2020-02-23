Bernie Sanders projected to win Nevada caucus

More
An ABC News analysis shows Joe Biden trailing in second.
2:37 | 02/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders projected to win Nevada caucus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"An ABC News analysis shows Joe Biden trailing in second.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69151724","title":"Bernie Sanders projected to win Nevada caucus","url":"/Politics/video/bernie-sanders-projected-win-nevada-caucus-69151724"}