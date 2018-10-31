Bernie Sanders: Trump is 'most racist' president

Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed to end Trump's "one-party rule" and attacked the president as the "most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history."
1:45 | 10/31/18

