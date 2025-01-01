NYC authorities investigate series of subway attacks

A suspect was charged with attempted murder for allegedly pushing a man into the path of an incoming train on Tuesday, and two men were stabbed in separate attacks on Wednesday, officials said.

January 1, 2025

