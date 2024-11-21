Wisconsin kayaker who faked death says he is 'safe' in Europe

Ryan Borgwardt, a husband and father of three, sent investigators a proof-of-life video. He vanished in August, allegedly fleeing to Canada and boarding an international flight.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live