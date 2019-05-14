Transcript for Beto O'Rourke discusses 'privilege' on 'The View'

I'm he did to Vanity Fair cover to announcer campaign any study or quote born to be and it. You went across the country alone on a road trip back to you lost your election and he's dead you quote sometimes help raise your kids. These are things in my mind that a female candidate wouldn't be able to get away west. Do you think you can get away with more because you're a man and you have any regrets about launching on the cover of Vanity Fair. You're right there are things that I have been privileged. To do in my life that that others cannot. And and I think the word that I travel and listen to people and learn from them good clear that comes it comes to me. When women in this country are paid eighty cents in the dollar that a man makes African American women 61 cents Latinos 53 cents. When you have ten times the wealth in white America than you do in Black America when you're the largest prison population in the face of the planet. It's disproportionate comprised of people of color. The systematic. Foundational discrimination that we have in this country and in every aspect of life is something that I have not experienced in my lifetime. And I've had advantages that others cannot enjoy so. Being aware of that. And then doing everything in my power to help correct that working with others. Ratifying the equal rights amendment for example so that is beyond the shot of a doubt that that women will be treated equally. In this country. Staring in the face the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow. And continued suppression in our economy in our democracy and our system of justice seeking waited should begin the work of repair. And stop visiting those injustices on the generations that follow so yes we have our work cut out for us in this country I have my work. Cut out for me took to be a better per person and ensure that I'm more mindful. To the experiences that others have had different than experiences. That you're seven and fair those mistakes would you send those of mistakes being on the cover Vanity Fair. Yes so so made obsolete just what would you we are I think it reinforces. That that perception of privilege and that headline that said I was always worn to be in this art. In the articles attempting to say that that I felt that my calling was in public service no one is born to be president of the United States America. Least of all me.

