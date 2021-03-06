Transcript for Biden administration announces plans for vaccines going overseas

I just science and Jake Sullivan announced the president's strategy for global vaccine sharing and their allocation plan for the first 25 million doses to be shared. Globally so just a couple of highlights from that first having successfully secured enough vaccines a pipe for Americans. We're donating access donating surplus. US vaccine supply and encouraging other countries a surplus supplies to do the same. He's announced present has announced a US commitment to sharing a total of eighty million doses by the end of June so that's Tony five million doses that we'll go out. As soon as possible very quickly number of those are gonna even go out as soon as today it's so today we announce that we're sharing at least 75% of these vaccines which is. Approximately nineteen million. Through Kovacs which will of the twenty non agency that are going out. Through Kovacs which will facilitate equitable distribution to reach those most at risk so approximately six million. For Latin America and the Caribbean seven million for south and southeast eight Asia. Five million with the African Union and African CDC and where Chang 25% these vaccines with countries with immediate needs and help service. Around the world who also worked with our partner nations and pharmaceutical companies and other manufacturers to critique the kind of global vaccine production. And manufacturing capacity capabilities that can not only help the world beat this pandemic but also helps prepare the world's response to. Future threats one ensuring vaccines are delivered in a way that is efficient and equitable. And follows the latest science of public health data to providing vaccines for populations across different regions and those most at risk as well as nations experiencing. Surges high occurrence of disease. Or low vaccination rates and finally the president as a president says we will I not use its. To secure favors from other countries not to value. From the United States.

