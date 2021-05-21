Transcript for Biden awards 1st Medal of Honor as president

Now I'd be remiss if I did note that route pocket service termination. Did not and the cream war. It did not end after service in the Vietnam War. Where he earned a second distinguished service cross. Two silver stars. Two bronze stars would be for valor. And added that during his service. Five purple hearts for injuries suffered comeback. And it didn't end. After his retirement from active duty. Or his induction into the area ranger hall of fame. Didn't end there either. When he served as an honorary colonel of the 75 ranger regiment. Worried help new generation Rangers during their training missions. Even now. Even. You can find him out of court granted cheering on the Rangers. And let him know he's there with. Over his career he mentored countless young people. He's always believed. And all that matters to beer ranger but you had the guts to the brains. At the standard he applied when he picked his first ranger unit in Korea. In an. A Latino. And Asian American members. Mother would say god love him. And 2015. During the Obama Biden administration. The military is considered open all combat positions to women including Rangers. Colonel pocket let it be known that he thought women could meet the standards and said I want to see them do it. He leads to the front. He leads by example. Diseases as heart. He's a ranger. And that's how rangers' lead that's how you lead so now it is my great honor. Asked for a citation to be read. And to award colonel Puckett. Junior Ralph Puckett junior. With a memoir. First attempt pockets extraordinary heroism and selflessness. Above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service. Reflect great credit upon himself. His unit and the united states army.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.