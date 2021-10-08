Transcript for Biden delivers remarks on passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

After years and years infrastructure week. We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade. That I truly believe we'll transform. America. As you all know just a short while ago the United States senate passed an infrastructure investment and jobs. The very legislation I ran on when I announced my candidacy. For the nomination for president. Historic investment. In the nation's roads and highways bridges and transit. And our drinking water systems and broad bank clean energy. Environmental cleanup. And making infrastructure more resilient. And the climate crisis. Much more in our minds is how we deal with overwhelming support. From the United States now. 69 votes in the Stan. A vote margin bigger new interstate highway system fat. The senate in 1956. Makes key investments that will would create millions of good union jobs all across the country. These cities small towns. Rural and tribal communities. America. America this is how we truly build back better. This bill's gonna put people to work. Modernize and our roads and our highways or bridges. So commuters and truckers don't lose time and traffic saving billions of dollars nationally. Today. Up to ten million homes in America more than 400000. Schools and schools. And child care centers. At types who led an. Including for drinking. It's a clear and present danger. To the health of America particularly toward children. This bill's gonna put plumbers and pipe figures to work replacing all the nations led pipes so every child every American. Can turn on Boston homeward school. No they're drinking clean while 90%. Of the jobs created. Don't require a college degree. You tired we re saying I know but this is a blue collar blue print to rebuild America. Rue du all of this might keep feeding my commitment. We will not raise taxes by one cent on people making less than 400000. Dollars a year. Folks above all this historic investment infrastructure. Is what I believe you the American people want. Which human asking for for a long long time. This bill shows we can work to care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.