Transcript for Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

This is an ABC news special report. Now we're. Good afternoon we are interrupting programming because president elect Joseph Biden is set to address the nation mr. Biden's at the podium let's listen it. Authorized by the continental congress. Took place in December 18. 1777. Who celebrated by. General George Washington news troops are gulf mills. On the way to valley forge. It took place under extremely harsh conditions and deprivation. Lacking food clothing shelter. They're preparing to write out a long hard Ruder. Today. You could find a plaque in gulf mills marking that movement. Here's the plaque reads it says this Thanksgiving. In spite of the suffering. Showed the reverence and character. That was forging the soul of a nation. Forging the soul of a nation. Face. Courage sacrifice. Service to country. Service teach other. And gratitude even in the face of so. Have long been part of what Thanksgiving. Means in America. No looking back over history. You see this spend most difficult circumstances. At the soul of our nation. Has been forged. And now we find ourselves. Again. Facing a long hard wonder. We fought a nearly year long battle with the virus. That has devastated this nation. This broadest pain and loss and frustration. This cost so many lives. 260000. Americans in county. This divided this. Angers. Set us against one. I know the country grew weary of fighting. We need to remember. World war with the virus. Not with one now with each. This is a long war we need to steal or responds. Redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves to the fight. Let's remember. We're all in this together. Sounds trite to say we're all in this together. For Sean billion this is hard to hear this fight isn't over. We still have months of this battle ahead of us. For those who have lost a loved one. I know there's this time year can be especially difficult. Believe me. I Noual. Remember those first Thanksgiving and the empty chair silence. Takes your breath away. It's really hard to hear. It's hard to give thanks. Storage to even think of looking forward. It's so hard to know. I understand. Some rethinking your prayer for each and every wanted to hear this Thanksgiving. But your Thanksgiving table because. We've been. He sure ask you. Mayor's forum grow. So many of the traditions and we won't mean. This holiday experience of special. For our freedom and for forty such years forty some have prevented tradition. Of traveling over Thanksgiving. Traditionally kept every year save more. Here are. Sumo and I. This year. We stand to. You always had a big family gatherings thanks Kathy the kids grandkids hey it's uncles Brothers sisters and more. For the Biden some days around Thanksgiving and have always been trying to remember. All we had to be grateful for the that time to begin to think about Christmas and can even do the Christmas list. But this year. Because we care so much for each other. We're going to be having a separate Thanksgiving. For June 2. Will be her home in Delaware with our daughter and arsenal. The rest of the family will be doing the same thing even small groups. So I know. I know how hard and used for growth friendly traditions. He's so very important. Our country's middle of a dramatic spike and cases. For now averaging 160000. New cases that day. No we surprised if we hit 200000 cases in the single day. Many local health systems are at risk of being overwhelmed. That's the plain and simple truth. North and made up its real. Well I believe you always deserved hear the truth. Period to choose from the president. We have to try to slow the growth of this hurts. We owe it to the doctors and nurses and on the front line workers. Care workers. Who risk their lives and lost their lives put so much on the line been heroic battle. In this virus. Against him for so long. No we don't Nektar troublesome. Since. Who need access to hospital beds and care. To fight decency 3021 another. It's literally are patriotic duties Americans. It means wearing masks. Keeping social justice. Limiting the size of any group Korean. Until we have a vaccine. Is the most effective tools to combat the virus. Starting on day one of my presidency. We will take steps that will change the course of this disease. More testy. We'll find people with cases and get them away from one another slowing the number of infections. More protective gear for businesses in our schools. Do the same. Reducing the number of cases. Clearer guidance we'll get more businesses and more schools open. Will have a role to play. PD this crisis. The federal government has vast powers to combat the buyers. But I commits UIOU's all those powers lead in national coordinated response by. The federal government can't do this along. Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives. To what we can do slowed us. Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save lives. None of these steps are asking people take our political statements. Every wounds based on science. Real science. I'm the good news since. There's been significant record breaking progress made recently in developing a vaccine. And several of these vaccines look extraordinarily. Effective. It happens who were on track. For the first TV musician begin by late December early January. Then we'll need to put in place of distribution plan to get the entire country immunized as soon as possible. Which we will do. What's gonna take time. I'm hoping the news of the vaccine. We'll services incentive to every American to take these simple steps. To get control a virus. There's real hope. Tangible hope. So. Don't let yourself surrendered to the fatigue which I understand. It is real sixteen. I knew we can and we will beat this virus. America is not gonna lose this war. We'll get our lives back. Life is going to return to normal I promise you this will happen. This will not last for ever. So yes it's been really hard here particularly hard for over 250000. People in the friendlies. And I still believe we have much to be thankful for. For so much talk. Wish to build. Which should treatment. Choosing her eyes. I believe it's the American UC's well. America this Asus facts. America that overcomes challenges. An America that weeks will receive justice and equality for all people. American Holst fashioned conviction. But out of pain comes possibility. Out of frustration comes progress. And out of division unity. He only our finest hours. That's we've always been. That's who we Shelby again. Pride believe that this grim scene division. Demonization. Is gonna give way do we hear of late in the immunity. But I think self. Because America is a nation. Not have adversaries but to neighbors. Not a limitation for the possibilities. Lot of dreams deferred dreams realized. I've said many times that this is a great country. We or are good people this is do you not only two states. There's never been anything we've been unable to do we know we've done together. I think what we come through. As a nation how many things we've come through centuries of human slavery. Cataclysmic civil war exclusion of women for the battle. By two world wars Jim Crow. The long twilight struggle against Soviet chair heated could have ended not the fall of the Berlin Wall but it nuclear Armageddon. McConnell I believe. I know that history is just that history. But to know what came before it would come mutual what's happened before. Can help farmers against despair. Knowing the previous generations got through this same universal you would challenge that we face. The tension between selfishness and generosity. Between fear and hope. Between division unity. It was. But wasn't confront the reality. Of American new closer alignment with the promise of reality justice and prosperity. Sounds corny but it was loved plain and simple. Love of country. Love of one non. We don't talk much about love politics. And political room the political news to my home to agree to she did. So all of our neighbor as ourselves is a radical act. It is what were called to do. We must truck packed. Tore only try. Only listen only in seeing ourselves as bound together with Doctor King called the mutual garment of destiny. We rise above the visions and truly heal. Look we don't homers never perfect. We've always tried to fulfill the aspirations. Of the declaration of independence. That all people are created equal. Crede in the image of god. Who we've always sought. To form a more perfect union. Which we give thanks where this season. Well first. Must be thankful for democracy itself. Mrs. in this last election when it just took place. Received record numbers Americans. Picked exercise the most sacred right. That of the vote. To register their will the ballot box think about that. In the middle of a pandemic. More people voted this year than it ever voted in the history of the United States America. Over 150. Million people cast about. Simply extraordinary. Many waiting in line 5678. Hours to vote. 200 who would beach deep in the heart of America it's this democracy. The right to determine our lives our government and our leaders. Right to be heard. Our democracy is tested tissue and what we learned is this. The people of this nation of up to the task. And America we have full and fair and free elections. And then we honor the results. The people of this nation. The laws of the land won't stand for anything else. Through the vote and noble is instrument of nonviolent protest ever concede. We remained. A new. And reminded. The news. That progress is possible. It would we even people. We the people. Have the power to change rejection called the course of human events. Throughout our hearts and our hands on our voices. Today we can be better than yesterday. And tomorrow we can be still better than that day. You know we should be thankful to the Americas a covenant. And unfolding story. We have what we need to create prosperity. Opportunity and justice. Americans have great generosity. A capacity for greatness. In reservoirs of goodness. We have what it takes. Now we have to act. This is our moment. Arms together. Traded newer bolder more compassion chapter. The wife of nation. Work has not going to be easy. You'll not be quick. You want solutions not shouting. Reasons not hyper partisanship. Light not heat. You want us to hear 100. C 100. Respect one another can. You want Democrats Republicans independents to come together and work together. That my friends. So I'm determined to do. America's dream big. As hard as it may seem this Thanksgiving. We're good to dream big again. Our future is bright. A fact we've never been what I've never been more optimistic about the future of America that I am right. I honest to god believe the 21 century's going to be an American century. We're gonna go to McConaughey who leads the world. We're really lead the world in the power of our example not just for example more power. Relieve the world climate and save this flooded. We're gonna find cures for cancer and alzheimer's and diabetes. I promise you. We're finally root out systemic racism in this country. This Thanksgiving. And anticipation all the Thanksgiving is the car. Extreme again. Let's committee that's commit ourselves. To think he will not only of ourselves. But of others as well. Proof we care for wanted to know this week overall per resident British nurse fist. We kid with the help of god he'll. If we do and I'm sure we can't. We can push clean. Almost. When opponents who will be stronger words. From mortars marsh troops in marsh you. With my song. I give thanks to you. I give thanks not for you. The trust you placed in me. Together. We'll lift our voices in the coming months and years and our song shall be of lives saved. Preaches repair. A nation made whole week. Folks from the Biden family viewers. Wherever and however you may be celebrate. We wish you happy Thanksgiving. Being god bless you. We've got to protect our troops. Amputees can. We've just been listening to president elect Joseph Biden from Wilmington Delaware there are delivering and all lifting but very sobering message. Before the Thanksgiving holiday. In agents hole but serious tone pres elect Biden asking Americans to sacrifice a little longer this holiday. Not to gather in large groups because of the danger. Of the pandemic also talking personally about loss about what it's like to be at a Thanksgiving dinner table and having an empty chair there because you've lost a loved one. I want to bring our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl right now John you know every president has a unique style and I think Americans are are starting to learn. What pres elect Joseph Biden styles going to be. It's it's a style that that the contrast couldn't be more stark didn't Donald Trump's style this is. One based on empathy and in personal experience Joseph Biden is somebody who has experienced. Deep personal tragedy beyond which brought many people can even I imagine. And he came up a two things were. Worry we're important one it pointing to the challenges that he faces the twin challenges of of a pandemic and not just the pandemic. But the fact that nearly a year in did this others the fatigue and it ended people. Are are are tired of it all and letting their guard down and what that means you could feel kind of pleading with people. Two to do the right thing to Wear those masks. To even though it is so difficult during Thanksgiving. To have a smaller group of people not bring together the large extended family but then Tom what really struck me was. What he said about our democracy which points to the other major challenge. They did Joseph Biden faces as president of lacked. By 88 in election that in one day and was was a it was a grand achievements are the greatest turnout we that we have seen. In modern history. And yet. Up big segment O population which has been told not to trust the results which have been told. By the outgoing. President that there was massive fraud what without any evidence but has been told that. And believes it I thought these words while were important he said let's be thankful for democracy itself. And the way he said those words we have full and free and fair elections he said. And then we honor the results. That's going to be a challenge for him because he's replacing a president. Who doesn't seem to be inclined at this point to honor those results and who has supporters. Who are really ready to honor those results either addressing. Reality head on that he faces two major challenges both are divided nation and now the pandemic. I do want to bring in Rachel Scott are White House force one as well to talk about more about the pandemic more than 260000. Americans have died. In nearly every city across the country were seen long lines for testing long lines for people at food banks. Where does that stand right now the Cole would relief package another round of funding to help Americans will a deal be done before the end of the year. And some lawmakers have left Washington without reaching a deal on a corona virus relief package we know that for millions of people in this country. Those unemployment benefits will be expiring. Right after the Christmas holiday and so. There is a question as Joseph Biden looks to get control of the pandemic as he looks to fill out his cabinet name those key positions like health and human services secretaries which he's facing tells us is top of mind for him. Whether or not he's going to put some pressure on members in his own party to compromise on a smaller relief package. And get some relief to the American people that desperately need a Tom. Rachel Scott for us we think Rachel and Jon Karl for their analysis will hold much more on world news tonight in just a few hours we think you for watching on Tom dumbest in New York. We now return to schedule a program. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.