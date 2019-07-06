Transcript for Biden flips on Hyde Amendment

A former vice president Joseph Biden reversing his stands on a controversial. Hyde amendment here's Biden last night to take a lesson. Many years as US senator. I have I've supported the hiding them like many many others had. Because there was sufficient. Moody's and circumstances. Where women were able to exercise that right. If I believe health care's a right as I do I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone. All right so and bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice parks and our DC bureau hopes to help us understand. Mary Alice first I just wanted to remind people of what the high. Amendment is and who would actually affects. The Hyde amendment is longstanding. Policy actually dates back to the 1970s. And basically banned any federal funding for abortions. Now really impacts women on Medicaid that's government funded health insurance until and turn it disproportionately. In packs. Women of color and poor communities. So am I guess everyone is curious what prompted by the end to actually changed his mind. We hate. Biden talked about a struggle last night he describes an educational journey for him is always really interesting to need to listen to a politician. Talk about changing their mind I guess that's answered generous way of saying it others this morning are calling it a pretty big flip flop. And I think that this is an example of him being pushed from the left in his party. There are progressives and women's rights activists in this country that are saying there's no middle ground for them on this issue. And he says that he is had a change of heart. I feel like there is there's no mercy when a person the size that they're going to change his mind what's the public. Percent scene of a candidate changing their stands midcourse. Right it's never a good luck and this is going to be Czech keeper Joseph Biden gets he's actually written extensively in the past about this issue. He's at Catholic Democrat and he's written about how he believes on principle. That taxpayers who don't believe in abortions shouldn't fund abortions for those who are seeking them. So he has a long history as a politician as we know in the fact that he's. Written on this issue talked about this issue voted one way for so long. Makes it look like. He is shifting in his valued at us now I think he might be able to make a case that right now today. Access to abortion is harder and facing more restrictions then it has in the last. Three decades since he's been an offense any talk about a little bit last night that this is a unique moment where access to abortion has been. Really restricted X specially in red states and in rural parts the country. While Mary Alice I guess the question is more of the race to come out but can he bounce back from this. A probably a Joseph Biden is still really loved and it does. Speak to his and willingness and eagerness to pitch himself as a centrist candidate. He wants to be seen as the guy who's looking for compromise who's willing to work across the aisle. But it be it ever ending Tug of war in a primary race where you have to first win over other Democrats. But hopefully in his case he liked to not go too far and elect that itch changes when he's either his odds of reaching across the aisle in a general election. And Mary Alice you have the latest polling on abortion. Yes interesting to me there is new and PR. Maris poll out just this morning that reaffirmed what we know which is that access to abortion it is incredibly popular across the country. Bite the leaps and bounds three fourths three out of four Americans really don't wanna see any change to abortion access even even more you see there sunny 7%. Want Roe vs. Wade to be upheld. But I was struck by the fact that a lot of Americans. Aren't willing to engage on a conversation about limitations to abortion. 61%. Of respondents in this poll said that they think that some limitations make sense. Whether that's based on trimester is how late in the pregnancy a woman can have an abortion but there should be limitations of of whether an abortion is only allowed. I wouldn't leader in in in a pregnancy if the health of the mother of the viability of the fetus. Is in question. And belt and those numbers of the new lots of abortion opinion. Really plays to see in Joseph Biden's Faber he's trying to say this is actually a more complicated issue and maybe there's room for compromise. DC bureau thank you so much for joining us.

