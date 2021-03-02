Transcript for Biden hopes for COVID-19 relief bill compromise

The battle over a pandemic relief package in congress White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us with more on that. Karen Hepp president by and signal that he might compromise with Republicans so what parts of the bill are being considered there. And damned for now president Biden is really holding his cards close and even Republicans are T is details right now. There in the public as they grad trying to do the negotiating behind the scene is but it's still early in these negotiations. And today president died in a while we just heard him say he is confident that some Republicans will get behind his one point nine trillion dollar toll relief proposal. He was telling Democrats on a phone call this morning that yes they will be able to compromise yes he thinks that they can do that but there are certain lines in the sand that he is not going to cross and here's a big ones he is standing firm and his promise. For the direct payments to most Americans 14100 dollar checks that's what his proposal calls for right now. And he has said to house Democrats on that phone call today. Compromise is one thing but he's not get a break a promise to the American people and he said right now we have to go big gotten us. And Karen I have Republicans indicated whether they would support that bill they have president Biden makes some of these compromise. Get there one thing that I think they can focus on to start with at how they can get some negotiations and compromise is on those direct payments you know the Republican proposal that was. Put out this week calls for 1000 dollar payments for Americans that make up to 50000 dollars a year president Biden's plan calls for 14100 dollar checks. For Americans that make up to 75000. Dollars and we heard from the president today according to sources. On that phone call that he had the house Democrats that are taken narrowed down the target of who gets those checks so while he won't come down on the price 14100. A meaty the number of Americans that get it could be something that they can negotiate with the Republicans. Senator Mitt Romney who is one of the ten Republicans that is putting forward his counter offer to president Biden's plan is but a third of what the president wants. He says that the price tag doesn't come down at Republicans are not going to get behind president Biden on this one urges too far apart right now. And Terry a big sticking point for Republicans according to Mitt Romney and others. Is the billions hundreds of billions of dollars right now that the president wants to see go to state and local governments. Romney and other Republicans say that is just too hot tea at a price tag. And Karen a big part and the president's overall pandemic plan is aimed at getting children back into school now that seems like a goal. Republicans share so how is the White House hoping to do that. Well first they really want congress to put out a lot of money part of the president's credit relief plan calls were 130 billion dollars just to go to safely reopening schools they say that's gonna help. With testing standards that were helped with that cleaning and necessary each act updates that need to be put into place in order to get kids back into the classroom. A bit too with interest and a little bit of them differences navy between the CDC director in the White House. This C director and a phone call a conference call with reporters said hi you know that right now they in their belief is that vaccination is not a prerequisite to getting teachers back into the classroom reopening schools safely she's -- that's according to data the White House was asked about that and Press Secretary Jen Saki was very quick I think to say that that is not official CDC guidance right now that the federal government is still. Putting together that guidance. And that the president of course would like to see teachers prioritized. For vaccines but for now they're leaving that up to states to set their priority list. Sharon drivers in Washington thanks very much of that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.